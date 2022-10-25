Animal Crossing: New Horizons Halloween costumes — How to unlock body paint and eye colors

Now that October has officially begun, you can start dressing your Animal Crossing avatar up for Halloween! When the Fall Update first hit in 2020, new body paint options and eye colors were added. But just how do you access these cool new looks? We're here to help you. Here's how to unlock Animal Crossing body paint and new eye colors and how to get all dressed up for Halloween.

How to unlock body paint and new eye colors

Unlocking these customization options in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is very easy. Just follow these steps to make it happen.

Head to Resident Services.

(Image credit: iMore)

Interact with the Nook Stop kiosk.

(Image credit: iMore)

Select Redeem Nook Miles.

(Image credit: iMore)

Scroll down and select Body-Paint Costume Tips or Exploring New Eye Colors. They each cost 2,400 Nook Miles.

(Image credit: iMore)

Select Redeem. A ticket will print out and your character will automatically learn these new customization options.

(Image credit: iMore)

Now that you have the body pain and eye colors, you just have to apply them to make your character look different. Continue on to learn exactly how to use body pain and eye colors.

How to use new body paint and new eye colors

Now that you've unlocked them, you just need to know how to use them. The secret is having a mirror. These can be crafted at a DIY station or purchased when they appear in Nook's Cranny. Here's how to apply body paint and eye colors.

Go interact with a mirror.

(Image credit: iMore)

Select Change it up!

(Image credit: iMore)

Choose the body paint color you want to use.

(Image credit: iMore)

Press the R button twice on the controller to rotate over to the Eyes section of the menu.

(Image credit: Rebecca Spear / iMore)

Select the eye color you want to use.

(Image credit: iMore)

When you're done making your selections, press the + button to finalize your look.

(Image credit: Rebecca Spear / iMore)

Now that you've got access to all of the new body paint and eye colors, you can perfect your avatar's look by getting dressed in festive costumes. You can find cool clothing options at Able Sisters so keep checking back each day to see what's in stock.

Animal Crossing Body paint and new eye colors

Wahoo! Now that you're all dressed up for October's spooky day, it's time to start decorating. There are plenty of pumpkin things to craft to get your island all spruced up for Halloween. Of course, acquiring real-life Animal Crossing goodies is also a fun thing to do.

Good luck decorating. I hope you can get your island looking just the way you want it to.