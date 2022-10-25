Animal Crossing: New Horizons Halloween costumes — How to unlock body paint and eye colors
Get all dressed up for Halloween!
Now that October has officially begun, you can start dressing your Animal Crossing avatar up for Halloween! When the Fall Update first hit in 2020, new body paint options and eye colors were added. But just how do you access these cool new looks? We're here to help you. Here's how to unlock Animal Crossing body paint and new eye colors and how to get all dressed up for Halloween.
How to unlock body paint and new eye colors
Unlocking these customization options in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is very easy. Just follow these steps to make it happen.
- Head to Resident Services.
- Interact with the Nook Stop kiosk.
- Select Redeem Nook Miles.
- Scroll down and select Body-Paint Costume Tips or Exploring New Eye Colors. They each cost 2,400 Nook Miles.
- Select Redeem. A ticket will print out and your character will automatically learn these new customization options.
Now that you have the body pain and eye colors, you just have to apply them to make your character look different. Continue on to learn exactly how to use body pain and eye colors.
How to use new body paint and new eye colors
Now that you've unlocked them, you just need to know how to use them. The secret is having a mirror. These can be crafted at a DIY station or purchased when they appear in Nook's Cranny. Here's how to apply body paint and eye colors.
- Go interact with a mirror.
- Select Change it up!
- Choose the body paint color you want to use.
- Press the R button twice on the controller to rotate over to the Eyes section of the menu.
- Select the eye color you want to use.
- When you're done making your selections, press the + button to finalize your look.
Now that you've got access to all of the new body paint and eye colors, you can perfect your avatar's look by getting dressed in festive costumes. You can find cool clothing options at Able Sisters so keep checking back each day to see what's in stock.
Animal Crossing Body paint and new eye colors
Wahoo! Now that you're all dressed up for October's spooky day, it's time to start decorating. There are plenty of pumpkin things to craft to get your island all spruced up for Halloween. Of course, acquiring real-life Animal Crossing goodies is also a fun thing to do.
Good luck decorating. I hope you can get your island looking just the way you want it to.
Gaming aficionado Rebecca Spear is iMore's dedicated gaming editor with a focus on Nintendo Switch and iOS gaming. You’ll never catch her without her Switch or her iPad Air handy. If you’ve got a question about Pokémon, The Legend of Zelda, or just about any other Nintendo series check out her guides to help you out. Rebecca has written thousands of articles in the last six years including hundreds of extensive gaming guides, previews, and reviews for both Switch and Apple Arcade. She also loves checking out new gaming accessories like iPhone controllers and has her ear to the ground when it comes to covering the next big trend.