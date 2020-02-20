Animal Crossing New Horizons Nook LinkSource: Nintendo

What you need to know

  • Nintendo has just held an Animal Crossing Direct stream.
  • In addition to the other info, the stream revealed details on NookLink, an upcoming smartphone app.
  • NookLink will allow players to import designs from older games, as well as voice chat with each other.
  • You can preorder Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Nintendo Switch for $60 at Amazon.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is bringing plenty of new features to the series, one of which is Nook Link. As detailed during a recent Animal Crossing Direct stream, Nook Link is a real-world smartphone app coming after the game's launch. Nook Link will allow you to scan Design QR Code patterns from the previous games in the series, Animal Crossing: New Leaf and Animal Crossing: Happy Home Designer.

Those codes can be used to import designs for items like t-shirts and more. If you missed the stream earlier, you can check it out in the video below.

Save big with VPN deals from ExpressVPN, PureVPN, Surfshark & more

Since it's a smartphone app and this is Nintendo we're talking about, NookLink is part of the Nintendo Switch Online app, so it also allows players to communicate with each other via typed messages or voice chat. NookLink does not have an exact release date but Nintendo says it will launch sometime in March shortly after the game is out.

A relaxing getaway

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Build, craft, relax

Animal Crossing: New Horizons takes place on a deserted island. Start off with a tent and upgrade to a house, customize it to your liking, make friends with the villagers, and play with your friends.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.