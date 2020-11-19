I definitely think that Animal Crossing is one of the best Nintendo Switch games to have released so far. I've spent hours collecting clothes, furniture, decorations, and seasonal items. However, I maxed out my house's storage space several months ago, which has left my island looking rather like a pigsty. Fortunately, the Winter Update just released and is giving us the option of purchasing more storage from Tom Nook.
The cap up until this point has been 800 items, but now you can raise it all the way to 2,400 items. Finally, finally I can clean up the junk heaps that have accumulated all over the place and make my island presentable again.
Unsure how to make Marie Kondo's nightmare your wonderful reality? Here's how to upgrade your house's max storage to 2,400 items in Animal Crossing.
How to increase Animal Crossing house storage to 2,400 items
You'll need to have reached the highest house upgrade up until this point. If you're not sure how to do that, check out our Animal Crossing house upgrade guide.
Note: You're going to need 500,000 Bells on hand in order to pay for this storage expansion. If you need help getting more moolah, check out our tips and tricks for making money fast in Animal Crossing.
- When you're house has a max storage space of 800 items, head to Resident Services.
Speak to Tom Nook.
- Tell him you want to talk About my home.
Next select Expand my storage.
- Unlike previous house expansions, for some reason Tom Nook needs you to pay this fee up front and cannot offer you any loans. If you have the right amount of money select Yes, let's do it!
Now you just have to wait for tomorrow morning.
Expansion construction will be complete the next day and you'll immediately be able to start transfering more things into storage.
Now you know what you need to do to get Tom Nook to give you even more storage space for your home. With so many more slots available, we can all start cleaning up the piles of junk we've thrown around our islands to make them presentable to guests again. Good luck cleaning up!
