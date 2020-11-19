I definitely think that Animal Crossing is one of the best Nintendo Switch games to have released so far. I've spent hours collecting clothes, furniture, decorations, and seasonal items. However, I maxed out my house's storage space several months ago, which has left my island looking rather like a pigsty. Fortunately, the Winter Update just released and is giving us the option of purchasing more storage from Tom Nook.

The cap up until this point has been 800 items, but now you can raise it all the way to 2,400 items. Finally, finally I can clean up the junk heaps that have accumulated all over the place and make my island presentable again.

Unsure how to make Marie Kondo's nightmare your wonderful reality? Here's how to upgrade your house's max storage to 2,400 items in Animal Crossing.

How to increase Animal Crossing house storage to 2,400 items