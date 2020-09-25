Diehard Animal Crossing: New Horizons fans who weren't able to get their hands on the themed Switch console that sold out ahead of the hit game's launch in March have another chance to pick one up without paying an exorbitant markup.

A new batch of the consoles went on sale at select retailers today, appearing at Best Buy and GameStop for the original $300 price. After selling out this spring amidst a worldwide Switch shortage, the special edition was only available through third-party sellers who were charging $475 and up. It's unclear how many of the consoles Nintendo has released, so you should still try to buy one ASAP.

Nintendo also announced on Twitter today that it is rereleasing all four series of Animal Crossing: New Horizons amiibo cards at select retailers in November. The collection of more than 400 cards, which let you recruit specific villagers to live on your island, will be sold for $5.99 per pack. These also have been sold out, with individual cards selling for upwards of $100 on eBay.

If you haven't played Animal Crossing: New Horizons recently, you'll want to check back in to see what's new in the Fall Update.