What you need to know
- Anker has announced two new chargers that are compatible with Apple's MagSafe.
- One is a MagSafe-like charging puck that tops out at 7.5W.
- The other is a wireless charging stand that can charge an iPhone and AirPods at the same time.
Anker has announced two new chargers that are compatible with Apple's MagSafe system with one competing directly with the MagSafe charger Apple already sells.
The Anker PowerWave Magnetic Pad is available for $21.99 right now although it's important to note one potential drawback when compared with Apple's own $39 charger. Anker's product tops out at just 7.5W, just like standard wireless chargers. Apple's MagSafe Wireless Charger can power iPhones at up to 15W, however.
That means that the Anker PowerWave Magnetic 2-in-1 Stand is the most compelling product, here. Avaialble for just $35.99, the stand is capable of charging an iPhone 12 and a pair of AirPods at the same time, all in a package that looks rather fetching. Again, iPhones will only charge at 7.5W, so keep that in mind. But that might not matter if you're charging overnight or while working.
Both new chargers come with USB-C cables attached but there's no AC adapter in the box. You're going to need to add your own if you want to pick one of these things up.
