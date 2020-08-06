Anker is getting a little more into smartphone gaming.

Reported by AppleInsider, Anker has launched the PowerCore Play 6700, a portable battery bank designed for gaming on smartphones. The battery pack is also a grip, allowing iPhone gamers a more comfortable experience when playing their favorite titles.

The Play 6700 packs a 6,700mAh battery, so you'll be able to play for at least two whole iPhone charges before needing to plug back into an outlet. It comes with both a 15W USB-A and USB-C port for more compatibility between smartphones.

Combines a portable charger with an ergonomic gamepad design to extend playing time while delivering a comfortable handheld gaming experience ... A 6,700mAh capacity provides more than a single charge to a wide range of phones including Samsung S9 and iPhone X. Connect your device to either of the 15W USB or USB-C ports to start charging.

The battery pack has a built-in fan to ensure your phone does not run into heat issues during extended play. It also has a kickstand if you want to set everything down and play with an external controller.

Cooling Design: A powerful built-in fan works to reduce heat while you play, preventing your phone from overheating even during the most epic gaming sessions.

Anker does note that the cable you get with the Play 6700 is USB-A to USB-C, so you'll need to use your own Lightning cable when you game with your iPhone.

What You Get: PowerCore Play 6K, USB-A to USB-C cable, welcome guide, our worry-free 18-month warranty, and friendly customer service.

The PowerCore Play 6700 is available now for $35.99 on Amazon.