What you need to know
- Eufy's new EufyCam 2 supports Apple HomeKit
- EufyCam 2 ships as a hub and two cameras, and comes with a full year of battery life.
- It also has 1080p video, night vision, smart image enhancement and local storage.
Eufy has announced its brand new security Camera, EufyCam 2, which features support for Apple HomeKit.
Anker was mentioned as a HomeKit partner back at WWDC in June, now it has announced the EufyCam 2, one of the first cameras to support Apple HomeKit and, when it arrives, Secure Video. EufyCam 2 features a hub and two cameras bundled together at the cost of $349. The cameras come with 1080p video support, and a full-year of battery life. It also features night vision, "smart" image enhancement, human detection and secure local storage. It also has a 100dB intruder alarm.
EufyCam 2 features free DVR functionality so that you can store video locally with on the included microSD card, contrasting with its competitors which charge a fee for cloud storage. As noted the EufyCam 2 is HomeKit enabled, however HomeKit Secure Video support won't be available until later in 2019.
EufyCam 2 will be available to pre-order from best buy starting next month, at the price of $349.
