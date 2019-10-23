Eufy has announced its brand new security Camera, EufyCam 2, which features support for Apple HomeKit.

Anker was mentioned as a HomeKit partner back at WWDC in June, now it has announced the EufyCam 2, one of the first cameras to support Apple HomeKit and, when it arrives, Secure Video. EufyCam 2 features a hub and two cameras bundled together at the cost of $349. The cameras come with 1080p video support, and a full-year of battery life. It also features night vision, "smart" image enhancement, human detection and secure local storage. It also has a 100dB intruder alarm.

EufyCam 2 features free DVR functionality so that you can store video locally with on the included microSD card, contrasting with its competitors which charge a fee for cloud storage. As noted the EufyCam 2 is HomeKit enabled, however HomeKit Secure Video support won't be available until later in 2019.

EufyCam 2 will be available to pre-order from best buy starting next month, at the price of $349.