Apple unveiled iOS 13 back in June, announcing all the new features it would offer. One of those was "Announce Messages with Siri," but it was delayed beyond iOS 13.0 though the wait wasn't as long as we anticipated. Apple is rolling the feature out now with the iOS 13.2 beta 1 update.

iOS 13.2 beta 1 was released today, bringing along many new features along with necessary bug fixes. Users who download the beta will be able to use the "Announce Messages with Siri" feature. What it does is when you have a pair of AirPods on, Siri will transcribe the messages you received without needing to peek into your iPhone or Apple Watch.

A special alert tone will ring before Siri begins reading out the message. It's similar to other Siri readings like in CarPlay.

Unfortunately, the feature is reserved for AirPods right now. Apple has not announced if other Bluetooth earphones, including Beats with the W1 chip, will support the feature in the future.

Announce Messages with Siri is turned off by default. You'll be able to turn it on by going to Settings > Siri & Search > turn on the Announce Messages toggle.

If you are on the iOS 13.2 beta, let us know how you like the feature in the comments.