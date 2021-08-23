If you're looking to get even more out of your Nintendo Switch, then Nintendo Switch Online is your best bet. From cloud saves, to online play, to free games like Tetris 99 and the great selection of NES and SNES games, it fleshes out the Nintendo Switch experience.

Of course, if you're new to the Nintendo Switch ecosystem, are wary of trying it, or if you just really like free stuff (which is valid!), then you can get all the perks of Nintendo Switch Online, for free, for one week!

Anyone with a My Nintendo account who does not already have an active Individual or Family Nintendo Switch Online membership can visit the official My Nintendo website to receive a code for the trial. The code costs 0 Platinum Coins, which means it's completely free! Of course, the first thing we recommend upon unlocking your free trial is playing the great online multiplayer games that the Switch has to offer.

Here's how to get your free trial:

Select the "Redeem" button on the My Nintendo website. You'll receive a download code for the 7-day trial. Head to the Nintendo eShop, and navigate to the "Enter Code" section in the bottom left corner of the screen. Enter your download code, and that's it! You now have access to Nintendo Switch Online perks for seven days.

Please note that your free trial will convert into a monthly membership after the seven days have passed, unless you've disabled automatic renewal before the trial ends. To disable automatic renewals, head to your profile on the Nintendo Switch eShop, go to the "Nintendo Switch Online" tab, and select "Turn off automatic renewal" under your current membership status. You can also check your membership status here.

The free trial code can be accessed through September 13, 2021.

How will you use your Nintendo Switch Online membership? Let us know in the comments!