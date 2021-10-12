A new report again claims that Apple is working on a "premium hybrid gaming console" to rival the Nintendo Switch and titles that could compete with the best Nintendo Switch games currently on offer.

New information has been released by iDrop News, which does not have a track record of leaking inside information from Apple. They state that a previously rumored A14 Apple TV "is actually the upcoming gaming console that will rival Nintendo Switch:

New info that I have sourced is saying Apple is working on "their take of a premium hybrid gaming console" and that "games rivaling Breath of the Wild and Mario Odyssey" are almost ready to go.

iDrop further states the new device will be a "hybrid" like the Switch, so will work at home and on the go, it will also reportedly outperform "anything that Microsoft or Sony offers in 2021" thanks to Apple silicon. It is also reportedly not going to be a pro device but targeted at a "more fun demographic". Finally, it is reported it will benefit from Apple's rumored AR/VR headset.

As noted iDrop doesn't have a track record for this sort of thing, but the report does match up with multiple previous reports we've heard about Apple.

In May leaker Tron stated Apple was preparing a portable hybrid console like the Nintendo Switch, and that it would be powered by a new series of chips from Apple, not the A-Series from its best iPhones or the M-series from the Mac. That report said the handheld would feature "enhanced GPU performance" and ray tracing support. It also pointed to a deal with Ubisoft to make games for the device.

Last year another leaker stated that Apple was pouring big money into new Apple Arcade titles to rival the likes of Breath of the Wild and that it was working on two new Apple TVs and a new games controller as a result. Whilst this pointed to an Apple Arcade push for Apple's existing hardware, it obviously doesn't preclude Apple from releasing a hybrid gaming console and lines up with this report Apple may be working on blockbuster titles for gaming. As noted the source doesn't have a previous track record of leaking inside information, but it follows similar reports from other sources that seem to be saying the same thing.