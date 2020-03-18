Apple announced a refreshed iPad Pro today, and one of the standout features is the ability to use a trackpad as a pointing device. But if you were thinking that you'd need to buy a new high-end iPad to use your Magic Trackpad, i have good news. You don't, and once iPadOS 13.4 lands you can track all over your pad to your heart's content.

That'll be on March 24, by the way.

Apple buried the news at the bottom of its iPad Pro announcement, but it's arguably the bigger news for most people. Especially if you don't plan on dropping the money for a new tablet this side of a coronavirus cure!

iPadOS 13.4 with trackpad support will be available on March 24 as a free software update for all iPad Pro models, iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad mini 4 and later.

Trackpad support will be available on any iPad running iPadOS 13.4, and work with Apple's Magic Mouse 2, Magic Trackpad 2 and the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro. Third-party mice connected over Bluetooth or USB are also supported.

It's a safe bet that iOS 13.4 will arrive on the same day, too.