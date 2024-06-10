iPadOS 18 looks great, but it still doesn't fix the iPad's biggest problem

Apple's WWDC 2024 keynote has come and gone, with several huge announcements to show for it. Apple Intelligence showcases the company's hand into AI, while the next major software update for the best iPhones, iOS 18, is a huge step up from previous years — bringing lots of customization to your home screen, lock screen, and Control Center.

However, when it comes to iPadOS 18, I can't help but feel that iPad users have been shortchanged once again. Yes, it's great that there's some feature parity with iOS 18 and the upcoming features that Apple Intelligence brings for U.S. English users, such as the new Siri.

Yet there was no mention of improvements to Stage Manager, Apple's latest attempt at fixing iPad multitasking. Instead, the exclusive features of iPadOS 18 are a taskbar that aims to make navigation in apps much simpler and a new Calculator app.

Everything else, you'll be able to use in iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia — which makes me wonder if iPadOS 18 is the worst software update to come out of WWDC 2024.

Exit stage left

(Image credit: Apple)

I want to be clear — the features that Calculator brings to the iPad, as well as the Math Notes that you can use with Apple Pencil and Notes are fantastic. Users who struggle with sums and equations will benefit massively.

Everything else that's coming to iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia is also welcome — from the much-improved Messages to the new Safari on Mac, there's a lot to like.

Yet, for a major update called iPadOS 18, many users, myself included, were hoping for improvements to Stage Manager. Or at least, a new way of multitasking on iPad. In our review of the M4 iPad Pro in May, iMore's Editor-in-Chief Gerald Lynch remarked, "iPadOS is simply frustrating to use when attempting to do any significant multitasking work, and Stage Manager remains at the heart of this frustration. Though much improved over its debut, Stage Manager still too often wants to second guess you, whether that’s snapping app panes to specific places on the screen, or removing ‘stages’ when opening several new ones."

Fast forward to June 10, and we're in the same position with iPadOS 18. Stage Manager wasn't even mentioned at the WWDC keynote. Nothing has changed.

I find that baffling.

(Image credit: iMore)

If there's anything else that the iPadOS 18 announcement tells me, it's that Apple has a clear vision for the iPad, especially for users who aren't content creators. The iPad is for those who want a bigger iPhone but something less than a Mac.

Once iPadOS 18 is made available later this year, you'll get a great Calculator app, new ways to send Messages with formatting improvements as well as a tab bar to help with navigating an app.

If you're expecting anything more, prepare to be disappointed. Or at the least, start to accept that the iPad is just not meant to be used as a multitasking powerhouse.

