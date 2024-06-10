iPadOS 18 announced at WWDC 2024 — with all of iOS 18's greatest hits in tow

The next generation of iPad software has arrived! Revealed at WWDC 2024, iPadOS 18 arrives for all of the best iPads, allowing you to do more on your Apple tablet with Apple Intelligence. Powering iPads in 2024 and beyond, iPadOS 18 will make even the newest iPads like the M4 iPad Pro and the iPad Air 6 better.

Apple's iOS 18 features many of the brand new iOS 18 features announced at WWDC 2024, including more customizable Home Screen options, updates to the Control Center, and a new Photos app.

iPadOS 18: The headlines

iPadOS 18 features updated file browsing in apps like Pages, Numbers, and Keynote, as well as refined animations.

In iPadOS 18, new Shareplay features include a new Screen sharing feature that lets you tap and draw on someone else's screen, or even remotely control their iPad or iPhone, for example, if you need to provide tech support.

Freeform now includes scenes, and the Calculator app has finally arrived on iPad! It features unique support for Apple Pencil including a new feature called Math Notes. The new Math Notes feature lets you write out expressions, and the Calculator app can do the sums for you! The new Math Notes feature event lets you calculate variables, using Apple Pencil to change parameters in real time, letting you explore math, graphs, and beyond.

Handwriting in Notes is also getting an upgrade through Smart Script, the new feature improves the appearance of your writing as you write, powered by on-device machine learning. Apple says you can scribble your thoughts as fast as you can think of them, and the new Smart Script will make them more legible. You can also paste type text into a handwritten note, and iPadOS 18 will merge the formatting with your written text.

iPadOS 18 - best enjoyed on:

