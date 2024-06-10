How to download iPadOS 18 beta — Apple Intelligence, Calculator, new customization tools, and more

iPadOS 18 beta has now finally arrived, bringing new Apple Intelligence features, the Calculator app, and new Apple Pencil powers to the iPad. The latest iOS comes to all of the best iPads and you can install it today.

iPadOS 18 was announced at WWDC 2024 and is one of the most exciting updates to the iPad in years. While the latest software won't launch officially until later this year, you can get your hands on the beta today — although we don't recommend it for everyone.

Here's how to install iPadOS 18 beta on your iPhone.

iPadOS 18 beta is here and you can install it now

Beta software, also referred to as a preview, seed, or release candidate, is a version of software that’s still under development and not yet released to the public. This software is intended only for installation on development devices registered under your Apple Developer Program membership. Registered development devices can be upgraded to future beta releases and the public version of the software. Attempting to install beta software in an unauthorized manner violates Apple policy and could render your device unusable and necessitate an out-of-warranty repair. Make sure to back up your devices before installing beta software and install only on devices and systems that you’re prepared to erase if necessary.

iPadOS 18 brings amazing new additions to your iPad without the need to purchase a new device. So whether you own the M4 iPad Pro or an iPad Mini 6 you can make the most of the latest features. Some of the new features include the arrival of the Calculator app for the first time ever on iPad supercharged with a new feature called Math Notes. The iPad is also getting new AI features that will arrive in the beta later this summer.

How to download and install iPadOS 18 developer beta

(Image credit: Apple)

Installing iPadOS 18 on your iPad is incredibly simple. So simple in fact that you can do it in just a few easy steps.

Open Settings Tap General, then Software Update Enable Beta Updates Select iPadOS 18 developer beta 1

That's all there is to it. Your iPad will now update to the latest operating system. The process may take a little while to download and install, but you can keep going about your day until the installation process begins.

How to download and install iPadOS 18 public beta 1

(Image credit: Apple)

The iPadOS 18 public beta is not currently available but we expect to see the first iteration in a few weeks, probably before the end of June. The process is identical to the developer beta installation:

Open Settings Tap General, then Software Update Enable Beta Updates Select iPadOS 18 public beta 1

The wonders of iPadOS 18 await

We've been waiting for a radical upgrade to the iPad's software for years and while Apple Intelligence isn't specific to Apple's tablet it will make a massive improvement to the work you can do on your device. Add in new ways to customize your iPad and amazing new handwriting tools in notes and iPadOS 18 is a huge step forward for everyone's favorite tablet.

It's worth noting that despite the availability of these betas, you should never install an iPadOS beta on your primary device and we advise against doing so. If you're adamant that you want to give the new features ago, we recommend waiting until the first public beta where bugs and major issues have usually been ironed out.

