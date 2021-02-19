On March 9th, Apex Legends finally arrives on the Nintendo Switch, and it's bringing along all of fast-paced action that players have enjoyed on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. While Switch owners may be new to the game, they have no reason to not be prepared. Apex legends is not a pay to win game — it's one of the best free-to-play games available. Switch players will have to get good real fast to keep up. To help you out, we've pulled together intel on every character in the game and their skill.

Jump to: Bangalore

Bloodhound

Caustic

Crypto

Fuse

Gibraltar

Horizon

Lifeline

Loba

Mirage

Octane

Pathfinder

Rampart

Revenant

Wattson

Wraith

Apex Legends characters: Bangalore

Anita Williams AKA Bangalore is a professional soldier, born into a military family. Bangalore is an amazing soldier – one of the best in the IMC. However, she and her brother Jackson are attacked by unknown assailants while on a mission. Their ship was bombed, and Jackson sacrificed his life to save Anita's. Now, Anita fights to raise money in the Apex Games in hopes of finding a pilot who is willing to take the decades long trip back home to reunite her with her family. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Tactical Ability Smoke Launcher: Fire a high velocity smoke canister that explodes into a smoke wall on impact. Passive Ability Double Time: Taking fire while sprinting makes you move faster for a brief time. Ultimate Ability Rolling Thunder: Call in an artillery strike that slowly creeps across the landscape. Apex Legends characters: Bloodhound

Bloodhound is known across the Outlands as one of the greatest game hunters to have ever lived. As a child, Bloodhound lost both his parents in an industrial plant meltdown and was taken in by their uncle Artur. It's here that Bloodhound learned the Old Ways, a belief system that rejected modern technology and embraced nature. They could not resist the call of technology, however, and have combined both disciplines to become a fierce warrior on the battlefield. Tactical Ability Eye of the Allfather: Briefly reveal all hidden enemies, traps, and clues throughout structures in front of you. Passive Ability Tracker: See tracks left behind by your foes. Ultimate Ability Best of the Hunt: Enhances your senses, allowing you to move faster and highlights your prey. Apex Legends characters: Caustic

Alexander Nox AKA Caustic was once one of the brightest scientists at Humbert Labs, working day and night on different pesticides that could be used to protect and sustain crops in the Outlands. But as his ambitions grew, he realized that he needed to test his pesticides on living subjects. When his gruesome experiments were finally discovered, his lab was destroyed. Now, he competes in the Apex games, using his gaseous creations to give him an edge. Tactical Ability Nox Gas Trap: Drop canisters that release deadly Nox gas when shot or triggered by enemies. Passive Ability Nox Vision: Allows you to see enemies through your gas. Ultimate Ability Nox Gas Grenade: Blankets a large area in Nox gas. Apex Legends characters: Crypto

Tae Joon Park AKA Crypto is a brilliant hacker who uses his aerial drones to keep track of his opponents on the battlefield. His motive for fighting in the Games? He's looking for the people who framed him for his foster sister's murder after they accidentally discovered an algorithm that could predict the outcome of the Apex Games. Tactical Ability Surveillance Drone: Deploy an aerial drone that allows you to view the surrounding area from above. Passive Ability Neurolink: Enemies detected by the Surveillance Drone within 30 meters of your position are marked for you and your teammates to see. Ultimate Ability Drone EMP: Your Surveillance Drone sets off an EMP blast that deals shield damage, slows enemies, and disables traps. Apex Legends characters: Fuse

Walter Fitzroy AKA Fuse is a shoot first, ask questions later type of guy -- or in his case, blow something up first. A laid back man's man on the surface, Fuse is a one man wrecking crew and he uses his explosive expertise on the battlefield. Tactical Ability Knuckly Cluster: Launch a cluster bomb that continuously expels airburst explosives on impact. Passive Ability Grenadier: Stack an extra grenade per inventory slot. Fire grenades farther, faster, and more accurately. Ultimate Ability The Motherlode: Launch a bombardment that encircles a target area in a wall of flame. Apex Legends characters: Gibraltar

Makoa Gibraltar is a gentle giant who values defense, something he learned growing up in the dangerous Outlands. When his father lost an arm saving him and his boyfriend from a deadly mudslide, Gibraltar dedicated his life to helping those in need. In the Apex Games, Gibraltar puts himself in the line of fire to protect others while sending his opponents running for cover. Tactical Ability Dome of Protection: Throw down a dome shield that blocks attacks. Passive Ability Gun Shield: Aiming down sights deploys a gun shield that blocks incoming fire. Ultimate Ability Defensive Bombardment: Call in a concentrated mortar strike on a marked position. Apex Legends characters: Horizon

Almost a century ago, Dr. Mary Somers, AKA Horizon, was hired to find the solution to a cataclysmic energy crisis. With the help of her apprentice, Dr. Reid, Mary discovers Branthium, an element that could be the key to limitless energy. The problem? Branthium can only be found on the accretion disk of a black hole. Departing on a dangerous mission, Mary and her apprentice are accidentally sent forward in time. Tactical Ability Gravity Lift: Reverse the flow of gravity, lifting players upwards and boosting them outwards when they exit. Passive Ability Spacewalk: Increase air control and reduce fall impacts with Horizon's custom spacesuit. Ultimate Ability Black Hole: Deploy N.E.W.T. to create a micro black hole that pulls players in towards it and hits them with a graviton blast at the end. Apex Legends characters: Lifeline

Ajay Che AKA Lifeline is the child of wealthy war profiteers. After learning about their crimes, Ajay enlisted in the Frontier Corps, a humanitarian effort that aids Frontier communities in need. She joined the Games in hopes of raising money to assist the Frontier Corps with her winnings. Tactical Ability D.O.C. Heal Drone: Call your Drone of Compassion to automatically heal neary teammates over time. Passive Ability Combat Medic: Deplot D. O.C. to revive teammates, leaving you free to move and defend. Ultimate Ability Care Package: Call in a drop pod full of high-quality defensive gear. Apex Legends characters: Loba

When Loba Andrade was young, she witnessed the murder of her family by the hitman, Revenant. With nowhere else to go, Loba survived by living the life of a thief. As her skills improved, so did her bounty. When she broke into a supposedly impenetrable facility and got her hands on the Jump Drive tech, everything changed. The high life was within her reach. But when she found out that Revenant had joined the Apex Games, she made it her mission to end him for good. Tactical Ability Burglar's Best Friend: Teleport to hard-to-reach places or escape trouble quickly by throwing your Jump Drive bracelet. Passive Ability Eyes for Quality: Nearby epic and legendary loot can be seen through walls. The range is the same as the Black Market Boutique. Ultimate Ability Black Market Boutique: Place a portable device that allows you to teleport nearby loot to your inventory. Each friendly or enemy Legend can take up to two items. Apex Legends characters: Mirage

Elliott Witt AKA Mirage is an easy going guy that doesn't take much seriously – except for Holo-Pilot technology. Introduced to the tech by his mother, he learned all he could about it. Even has his four brothers disappeared in the Frontier War, he and his mother continued to develop holo-devices. Working as a bartender to make ends meet, he heard stories of the Apex Games and wanted to compete. After receiving his mother's blessing, as well as some customized holo-devices, Elliot joined the Apex Games. Tactical Ability Psych Out: Send out a holographic decoy to confuse the enemy. Passive Ability Now You See Me…: Automatically cloak when using Respawn Beacons and reviving teammates. Ultimate Ability Life of the Party: Deploy a team of Decoys to distract enemies. Apex Legends characters: Octane

Octavio Silva was the bored son of the CEO of Silva Pharmaceuticals. Bored with his mundane life, he began to post holovids of himself performing incredible stunts. When one stunt went too far, he lost both his legs. Determined to not let this sideline him, he acquired a set of bionic legs thanks to the help of Lifeline. With both legs back, Octane sought out the ultimate adrenaline rush – the Apex Games. Tactical Ability Stem: Move 30% faster for six seconds. Cost health to use. Passive Ability Switch Mend: Automatically restores health over time. Ultimate Ability Launch Pad: Deplot a jump pad that catapults teammates through the air. Apex Legends characters: Pathfinder

Pathfinder is a MRVN (Mobile Robotic Versatile eNtity) that happens to be the picture of optimism. Since being booted up decades ago, he wanders alone, hoping to find his creator. He joins the Apex Games in hopes of drawing the attention of his maker. Tactical Ability Grappling Hook: Grapple to get to out-of-reach places quickly. Passive Ability Insider Knowledge: Scan a survey beacon to reveal the ring's next location. Ultimate Ability Zipline Gun: Create a zipline for everyone to us. Apex Legends characters: Rampart

Ramya Parekh, AKA Rampart, ran a popular modding shop before making a name for herself in the underground gauntlet circuit. Showcasing her technological know-how and her custom-modded gear, she drew the attention of many different kinds of clientele, including smugglers and Syndicate members. When her shop was burned down, she was left with nothing but an Apex Card. With nothing to lose, she took her custom gear to the frontlines herself. Tactical Ability Amped Cover: Build a crouch-cover wall, which deploys a full-cover amped wall that blocks incoming shots and amps outgoing shots. Passive Ability Modded Loader: Increased magazine capacity and faster reload when using LMGs and the Minigun. Ultimate Ability Emplaced Minigun "Sheila": Place a mounted machine gun that anyone can use. High ammo capacity, long reload time. Apex Legends characters: Revenant

Revenant was once the greatest hitman the Mercenary Syndicate ever had. When he was human, that is. Resurrected as a simulacrum, he swore to get vengeance on those who wronged him, but more than two centuries had passed. That is until Hammond Robotics returned. With renewed vengeance, he won't stop until everyone connected to Hammond is dead. Tactical Ability Silence: Throw a device that deals damage and disables enemy abilities. Passive Ability Stalker: You crouch-walk faster and can climb higher than other Legends. Ultimate Ability Death Totem: Drop a totem that protects those who use it from death for a set amount of time. Instead of being killed or downed, users will return to the totem. Apex Legends characters: Wattson

Natalie Paquette AKA Wattson found her calling at a young age. Daughter to the Apex Game's lead electrical engineer, she studied his manuals closely as a child developing an obsession with electricity. She was eventually commissioned to build the Apex Games' Modified Containment Ring. Unfortunately, her father died the day it was revealed. Alone, she was invited to the arena by other competitors, where she found her calling inside the arena. Tactical Ability Perimeter Security: Connect nodes to create electrified fences that damage and slow enemies. Passive Ability Spark of Genius: Ultimate Accelerants fully charge your Ultimate Ability. Ultimate Ability Interception Pylon: Place an electrified pylon that destroys incoming ordnance and repairs damaged shields. Apex Legends characters: Wraith

Renee Blasey AKA Wraith awoke in an IMC detention facility with no memory of who she was. She had volunteered to be a guinea pig for her own experiments and was betrayed by her partner and locked away. Following the voices in her head, she found the strength to break free of her prison and escaped into a different reality. Robbed of her memories, she joins the Apex Games to search old IMC bases in hopes of finding out the truth of what happened to her. Tactical Ability Into the Void: Reposition quickly through the safety of void space, avoiding all damage. Passive Ability Voices from the Void: A voice warns you when danger approaches. As far as you can tell, it's on your side. Ultimate Ability Dimensional Rift: Link two locations with portals for 60 seconds, allowing your entire team to use them. Intel received That's every character available in Apex Legends and every one of their skills. Apex Legends is an extremely popular battle royal game, and it shows no sign of stopping. The game has added new characters and features in every new Season, so this list is sure to grow. Be sure to play on your Nintendo Switch when it launches on March 9th to receive a Legendary Pathfinder skin, gain 30 levels, and earn double XP for the following two weeks.