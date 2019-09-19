The popular app Apollo for Reddit is getting an update that will take advantage of iOS 13's new Dark Mode and other features. The app itself has offered a dark mode for a while now, but it will now work with the automatic system-wide mode that users can schedule for their iPhones.

Apollo's new 1.6 update also adds support for the PS4 and Xbox game controllers, enhanced Siri Shortcuts, reduced app size and speed improvements to the overall app.

Some of the other features that have made Apollo such a hit with users are its customizability. On top of offering dark mode for a while, it also offers a bunch of different icons. The app is free to download but there are additional features that you can get for as little as $0.99 or subscription plans of $9.99 per year.

Apollo joins the multitude of other apps that have rolled out updates to add support for iOS 13's new features.

Apollo for Reddit version 1.6 is now available for iPhone users on iOS 13.

