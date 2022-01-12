December 13, 2021: Apple releases iOS 15.2 to the general public.

Apple has released iOS 15.2 for iPhone and it comes with a host of new features. You can download the new software now by following the steps below.

November 16, 2021: Apple releases iOS 15.1.1

Apple has released iOS 15.1.1 for iPhone. The update is meant to address issues with iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models dropping calls. Hopefully, if you've been affected by this issue you can update now following the steps below and sort it out.

October 26, 2021: Apple releases iOS 14.8.1

Apple has released iOS 14.8.1 for iPhone. It is a small update for the company's older operating system version for the iPhone and includes some security updates. It is recommended for all users.

Users who have a compatible device can also upgrade to iOS 15, which is currently on iOS 15.1 for the current version.

October 25, 2021: Apple releases iOS 15.1

Apple has released iOS 15.1 for iPhone. This update adds support for SharePlay, ProRes video recording on iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, and vaccination cards in the Wallet app. There are also a few new Shortcut actions, Mandarin Chinese support in the Translate app, and some bug fixes.

October 11, 2021: Apple releases iOS 15.0.2

Apple has released iOS 15.0.2 for iPhone. Apple says that this update fixes a number of bugs that have cropped up, including the inability of the new MagSafe Wallet to be found in Find My, CarPlay disconnection issues, and problems with the device restore and update using Finder or iTunes on a Mac with iPhone 13 models.

October 1, 2021: Apple releases iOS 15.0.1

Apple has released iOS 15.0.1 for iPhone. This update is said to fix the Apple Watch unlock bug, so if you've been experience issues with the Apple Watch unlocking your iPhone, now is the time to update. Don't miss out on our review of iOS 15 to learn more.

September 20, 2021: Apple releases iOS 15

Apple has released iOS 15 for iPhone, a major new release that brings new features like Focus, SharePlay, a redesigned Safari, and more. Don't miss out on our review of iOS 15 to learn more.

September 13, 2021: Apple releases iOS 14.8 containing security updates

Apple has released iOS 14.8 for iPhone, a small update with several new security fixes.

iOS 14: Everything you need to know

July 26, 2021: Apple releases iOS 14.7.1 with bug fixes

Apple has released iOS 14.7.1 for iPhone, a small update with a few bug fixes.

July 19, 2021: Apple releases iOS 14.7 with MagSafe Battery Pack support and more

Apple has released iOS 14.7 for iPhone. This update adds support for Apple's new MagSafe Battery Pack, which will be available this week. This update also includes support for combining credit limits in Apple Card Family and managing timers set on your HomePod inside the Home app. There are also several bug fixes in this release.

May 24, 2021: Apple releases iOS 14.6 with podcast subscriptions, Apple Card Family

Apple has released iOS 14.6, an update which brings with it podcast subscription support, Apple Card Family, and readies the iPhone for the introduction of Apple Music Lossless at some point in June.

May 3, 2021: Apple releases iOS 14.5.1 with App Tracking Transparency fixes

Apple has released iOS 14.5.1, a minor update that fixes some bugs with App Tracking Transparency that could prevent a user from seeing prompts from an app if they turned ATT on after previously having it off.

April 26, 2021: Apple releases iOS 14.5 with AirTag support, App Tracking Transparency, and more

Apple has released iOS 14.5, a major update to the iPhone operating system that adds support for Apple's new AirTag trackers, new Siri enhancements, and App Tracking Transparency. Apple Watch owners who also download watchOS 7.4 will now be able to unlock their iPhone (after the iOS 14.5 update) using Face ID while wearing a mask. This update also allows you to stream Apple Fitness+ content to any AirPlay 2-enabled TV or device.

March 26, 2021: Apple releases iOS 14.4.2 with security further updates

Apple has released iOS 14.4.2, another small update for iPhone. This update again brings security patches on top of those released earlier this month. Apple has also released iOS 12.5.2 for older devices.

March 8, 2021: Apple releases iOS 14.4.1 with security updates

Apple has released iOS 14.4.1, a fairly small update for iPhone. This update brings a small set of security fixes.

January 26, 2021: Apple releases iOS 14.4

Apple has released iOS 14.4, a relatively minor iPhone update that brings number of bug fixes, as well as a few small new features. The QR code scanner on iPhone can now recognize smaller QR codes, and you can now select a classification (like headphones, car stereos, and hearing aids) for Bluetooth accessories in Settings. Owners of iPhone 12 series devices will now also get notifications when their camera can't be verified as a new, genuine Apple camera, which would likely occur in the case of a third-party repair.

January 11, 2021: Apple releases iOS 12.5.1 for older iPhones

Apple has released iOS 12.5.1, an update for older iPhones that couldn't update to iOS 13 or later. This update fixes issues that some users were encountering with Apple's COVID-19 exposure notifications.

December 14, 2020: Apple releases iOS 14.3

Apple has released iOS 14.3 for iPhone. This is a major update that brings Apple Fitness+ and AirPods Max support for all iPhone users. This release also brings ProRAW on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max devices. It also includes Privacy information on the App Store, as well as other features and bug fixes for the iPhone.

November 19, 2020: Apple releases iOS 14.2.1

Apple has released iOS 14.2.1 for iPhone. It's a fairly minor update that nevertheless fixes a few major bugs. An issue that caused some MMS messages not to be delivered has been corrected. Made for iPhone hearing devices should now work properly when you're listening to audio on your iPhone. Finally, an problem that caused the Lock screen on the iPhone 12 mini to become unresponsive has also been resolved.

November 5, 2020: Apple releases iOS 14.2

Apple has released iOS 14.2 for the iPhone. This update comes with a number of new features, as well as several bug fixes. There are over 100 new emoji in iOS 14.2, as well as eight new wallpapers. This update also brings support for Apple's new Leather Sleeve MagSafe accessory for the iPhone 12 line, as well as use of the Intercom feature in the Home app first introduced in the previous HomePod update. The AirPlay controls have also seen a revamp to make it easier to start playing something on an AirPlay device.

October 20, 2020: Apple releases iOS 14.1

Apple has released iOS 14.1 for the iPhone. This update features several bug fixes, as well as the ability to play back and edit 10-bit HDR video in the Photos app on the iPhone 8 or later. There are fixes for widgets, sending email, Music, and more.

September 24, 2020: Apple releases iOS 14.0.1

Apple has released iOS 14.0.1 for the iPhone. This minor update fixes some bugs found in iOS 14, including one that would reset your chosen default web browser and email apps back to Safari and Mail, respectively, once you rebooted the device.

September 16, 2020: Apple releases iOS 14

Apple has released iOS 14 for the iPhone. The next generation of Apple's iPhone software platform, iOS 14 is full of exciting updates and new features. There are new widgets, which you can put on the Home screen. There's App Library, to help you better organize your apps. There are also features like CarPlay improvements, and, if you didn't download the iOS 13.6 update earlier this year, support for digital car keys.

September 1, 2020: Apple releases iOS 13.7

Apple has released iOS 13.7 for the iPhone. This update adds the ability to opt-in to COVID-19 exposure notifications even if you don't have an app installed, depending on your region. The feature currently works in Washington D.C., Virginia, Nevada, and Maryland.

August 12, 2020: Apple releases iOS 13.6.1

Apple has released iOS 13.6.1 for the iPhone. This seems to be a fairly minor update to the iPhone experience, with bug fixes and performance improvements.

July 15, 2020: Apple releases iOS 13.6.

Apple has released iOS 13.6 for the iPhone. This version of iOS adds support for Apple News+ Audio, which lets you listen to select professionally-narrated stories on Apple News+ if you're a subscriber. Apple is also launching its new digital car key feature announced at WWDC.

June 1, 2020: Apple releases iOS 13.5.1

Apple has released iOS 13.5.1 for the iPhone. This version of iOS brings a number of 'important security updates' following on the heels of the release of iOS 13.5, which, among other things, introduced Apple and Google's exposure notification API.

May 20, 2020: Apple releases iOS 13.5

Apple has released iOS 13.5 for the iPhone. With this update, Apple has released the exposure notification API that it developed alongside Google, as well as updates that make the Face ID experience better if you're wearing a mask, and an option to automatically share your essential medical information with medical personal when you place an emergency call.

April 7, 2020: Apple releases iOS 13.4.1

Apple has released iOS 13.4.1 for the iPhone. This update comes with a set of bug fixes for FaceTime, Bluetooth, and more.

March 24, 2020: Apple releases iOS 13.4

Apple has released iOS 13.4 for the iPhone. This update features new Memoji stickers, iCloud Drive folder sharing, new controls in the Mail app, support for third-party navigation apps in the CarPlay dashboard, and more.

January 28, 2020: Apple releases iOS 13.3.1

Apple has released iOS 13.3.1 for the iPhone. While mostly focused on a number of bug fixes, if you have an iPhone 11 series device, this update gives you greater control over the data collected by the U1 Ultrawideband chip with a new setting.

December 10, 2019: Apple releases iOS 13.3 for iPhone

Apple has released iOS 13.3 for the iPhone. This update introduces additional parental controls in Screen Time, letting parents set additional limits over who their kids can call, FaceTime, or message. There are new layouts in Apple News+ stories from top newspapers. You can now use FIDO2-compliante NFC, Bluetooth, and Lightning security keys with your iOS device. There are also a number of bug fixes present in this release.

November 18, 2019: Apple releases iOS 13.2.3 for iPhone

Apple has released iOS 13.2.3 for the iPhone. The update fixes an issue with system search in Mail, Files, and Notes. It also addresses an issue where photos, links, and other attachments might not display in the Messages details view, and fixes an issue that may prevent apps from downloading content in the background, The update also resolves issues that may prevent Mail from getting new messages, and fail to include and quote original message content in Exchange accounts

November 7, 2019: Apple releases iOS 13.2.2 for iPhone

Apple has released iOS 13.2.2 for the iPhone. This update fixes a bug that saw apps put into the background completely close too quickly.

October 28, 2019: Apple releases iOS 13.2 for iPhone

Apple has released iOS 13.2 for the iPhone. This update introduces Apple's new machine learning-powered Deep Fusion technique to the Camera app, adds the ability for Siri to announce and read incoming SMS and iMessages when you're wearing AirPods or Powerbeats Pro, new privacy settings for Siri, and more.

October 15, 2019: Apple releases iOS 13.1.3 for iPhone

Apple has released iOS 13.1.3 for the iPhone. This update fixes a number of bugs.

September 30, 2019: Apple releases iOS 13.1.2 iPhone

Apple has released iOS 13.1.2 for the iPhone. This update fixes several bugs, including some found in the iCloud Backup process, opening the Camera, and trying to use shortcuts with HomePod.

September 27, 2019: Apple releases iOS 13.1.1 iPhone

Apple has released iOS 13.1.1 for the iPhone. This minor update features a number of bug fixes, and follows on the heels of iOS 13.1, which launched earlier this week.

September 26, 2019: Apple releases iOS 12.4.2 for older iPhones and iPads that can't update to iOS 13

Apple has released iOS 12.4.2 for iPhones and iPads that can't be updated to iOS 13. This update is available for the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhon 6 Plus, as well as the iPad Air, iPad mini 2, and iPad mini 3. Even though this is for a version of iOS 12, the update instructions remain the same as iOS 13, so you can follow them below.

September 24, 2019: Apple releases iOS 13.1 for iPhone

Apple has released iOS 13.1 for the iPhone. This update follows closely on the heels of iOS 13, and adds features like the ability to automate actions in the Shortcuts app, send your estimated time of arrival using Maps, bug fixes, and tweaks.

September 19, 2019: Apple releases iOS 13 for iPhone

Apple has released iOS 13 for the iPhone. This is a major update, bringing new features like Dark Mode, important updates to the Photos app, support for security features like Sign In with Apple, the new Look Around feature in Maps, and a redesign for CarPlay.

August 26, 2019: Apple releases iOS 12.4.1 for iPhone

Apple has released iOS 12.4.1 for the iPhone. This update features "important security and stability updates," as well as a patch for the recent exploit used by some groups to jailbreak iOS 12.4.

July 22, 2019: Apple releases iOS 12.4 for iPhone and iPad, iOS 10.3.4 and 9.3.6 for older devices

Apple has released iOS 12.4 for the iPhone and iPad, which introduces a number of fixes for News+ and a new wireless data migration tool. At the same time, Apple has also released iOS 10.3.4 and iOS 9.3.6 for older iPhones and iPads that cannot download the current software updates. These patches for older devices fix a GPS bug, as well as implementing a number of security fixes.

June 10, 2019: Apple releases iOS 12.3.2 for iPhone 8 Plus with Portrait mode fix

Apple has released iOS 12.3.2 for the iPhone 8 Plus (and only the iPhone 8 Plus), which fixes a bug found in Portrait mode on that device. iOS 12.3.1 remains the current version of iOS for all other compatible devices.

May 24, 2019: Apple releases iOS 12.3.1 with fixes for VoLTE, Messages bugs

Apple has released iOS 12.3.1, which fixes a bug that could prevent users from placing or receiving VoLTE calls from their iPhone. There are also two bugs fixed in Messages, one that could prevent the Unknown Senders filter from functioning properly, and one that could stop the Report Junk link in messages from unknown senders from appearing.

May 13, 2019: Apple releases iOS 12.3, bringing new TV app experience to iPhone and iPad

Apple has released iOS 12.3, which introduces the new TV app to iPhone and iPad. The app includes an updated design, channels, which you can subscribe to independent of any cable subscription and for which you don't need an app, and improvements to finding your favorite shows and movies.

March 25, 2019: Apple releases iOS 12.2, bringing News to Canada, Apple News+, new Animoji, and more

Apple has released iOS 12.2, which introduces the new Apple News+ subscription service, brings the News app to Canada, introduces new emoji, AirPlay support for third-party TVs, and support for the second-generation AirPods that Apple announced last week.

February 7, 2019: Apple releases iOS 12.1.4 with FaceTime bug fix

Apple has released iOS 12.1.4, which fixes a major vulnerability in FaceTime that allowed users to eavesdrop on other iPhone owners using Group FaceTime. Apple previous took Group FaceTime offline while working on a fix.

January 22, 2019: Apple releases iOS 12.1.3

Apple has released iOS 12.1.3, which fixes a number of small issues, including an issue in Messages that could affect scrolling through photos in the Details view of a message thread, a problem that caused audio distortion on 2018 iPad Pros, and a CarPlay error on the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR.

December 20, 2018: Apple releases updated built of iOS 12.1.2

Apple has released an updated version of iOS 12.1.2 for those iOS users who had not yet downloaded the previous build, released earlier this week. If you've already downloaded iOS 12.1.2, you do not need to download this new version, and the update will not appear in the Settings app.

December 17, 2018: Apple releases iOS 12.1.2 with eSIM bug fix

Apple has released iOS 12.1.2, which fixes a bug with eSIM activation in the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR. This update also fixes a bug that could affect cellular connectivity on those iPhones.

December 5, 2018: Apple releases iOS 12.1.1 with new FaceTime interface and more

iOS 12.1.1 has arrived with a new FaceTime user interface and FaceTime Live Photo capture. The update also brings support for Haptic Touch for notification on the iPhone XR.

October 30, 2018: Apple releases iOS 12.1 with group FaceTime calls and more

iOS 12.1 has arrived, complete with support for group FaceTime calls, new emoji dual-SIM, and more.

October 8, 2018: Apple releases iOS 12.0.1 with connectivity and charging fixes

While iOS 12.0.1 is an overall minor update, it does fix some notable issues that cropped up in the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, in particular, issues with Wi-Fi connectivity and charging.

September 17, 2018: Apple releases iOS 12

iOS 12 is a major update, with big gains in performance, Siri Shortcuts, Screen Time, and so much more.