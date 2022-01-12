What you need to know
- Apple has announced changes to app prices and proceeds in some countries and regions.
- The changes are due to tax or foreign exchange rate changes.
There are some changes coming to the price and proceeds of apps in certain countries and regions.
In a news update on the Apple Developer website, the company has announced that updates to prices and proceeds from apps are changing in a number of regions across the world due to tax and foreign exchange rate changes.
Developers can learn about all of the changes from the official announcement below:
In the next few days, prices of apps and in-app purchases (excluding auto-renewable subscriptions) on the App Store will increase in the following regions. Your proceeds will be adjusted accordingly and will be calculated based on the tax-exclusive price.
- Bahrain: Increase of value-added tax from 5% to 10%
- Ukraine: New value-added tax of 20%
- Zimbabwe: New digital services tax of 5%
Prices on the App Store in the following regions will not change, but your proceeds will be adjusted to reflect the following tax changes:
- The Bahamas: Decrease of value-added tax from 12% to 10%
- Oman: New value-added tax of 5%
- Tajikistan: Decrease of value-added tax from 18% to 15%
In addition, your proceeds will be adjusted accordingly to reflect tax changes for the following content types, if you've selected the appropriate tax category in App Store Connect and the changes impact your proceeds:
- Austria: Value-added tax rate reversion to 10% after temporary decrease to 5% for qualifying e-books and audiobooks
- Latvia: Value-added tax rate decrease from 21% to 5% for qualifying e-books and e-publications
- Romania: Value-added tax rate decrease from 19% to 5% for qualifying e-books, audiobooks, and e-publications
Apple says that, once the changes go into effect, the Pricing and Availability section of My Apps will be updated. Developers can chose to change of keep the prices of their apps or subscriptions.
Developers can view the updated price tier charts on the Apple Developer website.
