Ahead of Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference, the company has updated its App Store Connect website to make managing apps for developers much easier.

Reported by MacRumors, multiple developers have tweeted out images of the new user interface and how it adapts to mobile. Developers use the app to manage the apps that are available on the App Store, as Apple outlines on the App Store.

"App Store Connect for iOS helps developers manage their apps that are available in the App Store. Developers can use App Store Connect to monitor their latest trends, receive notification from user reviews, as well as respond to customer reviews immediately from their iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch."

One developer tweeted that the App Store Connect website has been redesigned with a new user interface for developers.

New UI on the App Store Connect dashboard! #iOS pic.twitter.com/QBAJaLlynC — illustratorSal (@thatsalih) June 16, 2020

Another developer pointed out that not only did the update bring a new user interface to the website, but it is now responsive and more mobile-friendly as well.

New App Store Connect is responsive... Christmas came early! pic.twitter.com/cKPYcbgMfR — Tyler Hillsman (@thillsman) June 16, 2020

If you are a developer, you can check out the updates on the App Store Connect website. Apple also offers an app for iPhone and iPad that you can download through the App Store.