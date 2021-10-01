What you need to know
- A new report says App Store spending rose by 13% year on year last quarter.
- Sensor Tower estimates consumers spent some $21.5B in Q3.
- The app market as a whole rose by 15%, with Google Play outstripping Apple.
A new report says that spending on the App Store rose by 13% year on year, reaching $21.5 billion in Q3 of 2021.
From Sensor Tower:
Worldwide consumer spending and first-time installs of mobile apps climbed to $33.6 billion and 35.7 billion, respectively, across Apple's App Store and Google Play in the third quarter of 2021, preliminary Sensor Tower Store Intelligence data reveals. The mobile market has experienced continued lift during the ongoing pandemic, although year-over-year growth has slowed since the initial surge in adoption and spending in Q2 2020 at the onset of COVID-19. This quarter, consumer spending climbed 15.1 percent Y/Y from $29.2 billion in Q3 2020, about half of the 32 percent Y/Y growth seen last year.
Spefically Sensor Tower says that App Store spending on devices like Apple's iPhone 12 rose by 13%. The highest grossing app on the store (and the most downloaded) was TikTok, as you might have guessed.
Spending was up despite a slight decrease in installs across both iOS and Android. Most of that spending comes from games, which according to the figures, represented about $13.1B in App Store spending. The number one game on the App Store for revenue was Honor of Kings, with PUBG Mobile, Genshin Impact, and Pokémon Go all making the top ten.
Apple released its new iOS 15 mobile software last week alongside the iPhone 13, Apples' new best iPhone, which brings with it a new A15 Bionic chip, camera improvements, and a better Super Retina Display XDR.
