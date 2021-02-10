Apple today warned developers that local taxes are changing in multiple countries including Cameroon, Germany, and more. As a result, some App Store prices are changing while others aren't – resulting in a loss of income for developers who have apps available in those countries.

According to Apple's developer note, four countries will see changes soon.

When taxes or foreign exchange rates change, we sometimes need to update prices on the App Store in certain regions and/or adjust your proceeds. In the next few days, your proceeds will be adjusted in the following regions and will be calculated based on the tax-exclusive price. Cameroon: New value-added tax of 19.25% Zimbabwe: New value-added tax of 14.5% Prices of apps and in-app purchases (excluding auto-renewable subscriptions) on the App Store will increase in these regions. Germany: Value-added tax rate reversion to 19% after temporary decrease to 16%. Prices on the App Store will not change. Republic of Korea: Prices of alternative tiers for apps and in-app purchases (excluding auto-renewable subscriptions) will be adjusted to allow for additional locally relevant pricing conventions.

The changes will come into force over the next few days, although Apple isn't saying exactly when they will kick in.