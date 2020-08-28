What you need to know
- There's a new App Store editorial feature all about PUBG Mobile.
- This comes a day after Fortnite's big Season 2 – Chapter 4 debut.
- Fortnite is still banned from the App Store.
There's a fancy new piece of editorial content in the App Store right now and it's all about PUBG Mobile's "new era". Maybe that new era is a reference to it stepping out from the epic shadow that would normally be cast by Fortnite. Seeing as it's banned from the App Store and all.
While it's possible this is all a giant coincidence, that would need someone to be way more charitable than me. This comes a day after Epic and Fortnite saw its big Chapter 2 – Season 4 event kick off without any of Apple's gamers involved since Fortnite is now banned from the App Store.
A new era of @PUBGMOBILE is coming, featuring an overhaul of the Erangel map and a bold new look.— App Store (@AppStore) August 28, 2020
Check out the exclusive sneak peek here. https://t.co/ZmcDm6zKQR
PUBG Mobile surely won't be complaining about the timing, nor the fact its biggest competitor is no longer a competitor at all. How about that for anti-competitive behavior! PUBG Mobile's "new era" kicks off on September 8, by the way. I'm not sure why it needed an editorial berth today but that's the cynic in me talking.
Spotted by @sigjudge. Apple absolutely trolling Epic Games on App Store: pic.twitter.com/B37tSX6ZtC— Stephen Warwick (@StephenWarwick9) August 28, 2020
Epic and Apple are now firmly in the middle of a legal spat over Fortnite and its removal from the App Store. At this point, we're all very aware of why that happened and whether you're on the Epic or Apple side of the fence, there's no arguing that we as gamers lose out here.
Just to rub Epic's nose into the dirt, can you guess which engine PUBG Mobile uses? Yep – its very own Unreal Engine.
Yowzers.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
