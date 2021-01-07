What you need to know
- Music Info shows you all kinds of great information about the songs you're listening to
Apple's Music app on macOS surfaces all kinds of information about the songs you're listening to. How many times you've listened to it. Release date. The date the song was added to your library. Star rating, and much more. But for reasons unknown, that isn't the case with the iOS version of Music. But as Apple likes to say, there's an app for that. And it's called Music Info.
As far as app names go, that's definitely a descriptive one!
Here's how it works.
- The Music app, like iTunes before it, saves metadata for each song you have in your library. Music Info reveals this information that otherwise isn't accessible on iOS and iPadOS.
- Any song in your library can be accessed in the Music Info app, no matter if they were added via Apple Music, purchased, matched, uploaded, or otherwise synced to your device. Songs in Apple Music that haven't been added to your library cannot be accessed.
- The share sheet action is available when sharing a song in the Music app. Note that only songs that are available on Apple Music can be shared. Music Info will try to look up that song in your library which requires an internet connection. It's possible it may not be able to find the right song, for example, if you've renamed it. If an error occurs, you can still use the app to access its information even without an internet connection.
Being able to get information about the song you're listening to, right within the Share Sheet, is pretty sweet indeed.
Available for both iPhone and iPad, you can download Music Info from the App Store now. It's priced at just $1.99 and it's well worth every penny.
