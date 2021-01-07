Apple's Music app on macOS surfaces all kinds of information about the songs you're listening to. How many times you've listened to it. Release date. The date the song was added to your library. Star rating, and much more. But for reasons unknown, that isn't the case with the iOS version of Music. But as Apple likes to say, there's an app for that. And it's called Music Info.

As far as app names go, that's definitely a descriptive one!