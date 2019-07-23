When it comes to the competition in the App Store, it's already a cutthroat market. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Apple's own apps are appearing first in App Store searches, making it unfair for third-party developers.

For example, if you do a search on the App Store for "maps," Apple's own Maps app ranks first, and appears right underneath an ad for Google Maps. Underneath Apple Maps, you'll see Google Maps, Waze, and other map apps. If you search for "music," Apple Music shows up prominently at the top (including an ad), followed by other options like YouTube Music, Spotify, and more. A search for "books" returns Apple Books at the top, followed by Amazon Kindle, Audible, Nook, and more.

The WSJ's own testing with App Store search revealed that Apple's apps ranked first over 60 percent of the time. The apps that generate revenue for Apple, like Music or Books, showed up at the top in 95 percent of searches relating to those terms.

However, Apple responded to this report by the WSJ by doing their own testing, and getting different results. According to Apple, the App Store uses an algorithm that utilizes machine learning, and past consumer preferences. The result of this algorithm are results that often fluctuate. Apple believes that their apps ranked first in WSJ's testing due to the fact that they are popular with consumers. Apple claims that all apps are subjected to the same algorithm, including their own.