Apple released iOS 14 beta 4 to developers yesterday ahead of a public beta launch that will likely arrive in the next day or so. There was, as ever, a laundry list of changes but one could potentially save lives – the COVID-19 Exposure Notification API is back, making it available in iOS 14 for the first time.

The feature was first added in iOS 13.5 and has been allowing users to download compatible tracking apps ever since. But no iOS 14 beta has included the API, preventing users from enjoying the benefits it brings. Until beta 4.

ExposureNotification Resolved in iOS & iPadOS 14 beta 4 ExposureNotification is now available. (64433241)

Apple confirmed the improvement in the iOS 14 beta 4 release notes, with the download available via an OTA update for those who already have the correct developer profile installed on their device.

Following a beta program, Apple will likely release iOS 14 alongside iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, macOS 11 Big Sur, and tvOS 14 later this fall.