Apple has today announced that it is adding new Dance workouts and collections to Apple Fitness+ to celebrate International Dance Day.

The company stated:

This spring, Apple Fitness+, the first fitness and wellness service built entirely around Apple Watch and designed to be welcoming to all, is celebrating music and dance with a new lineup of world-renowned Artist Spotlight musicians and curated Dance content in the lead-up to International Dance Day on April 29. Introduced this week, the new Artist Spotlight sessions will include music by ABBA, BTS, and Queen. Additionally, new Dance content will be available next week, including a special Artist Spotlight Dance workout featuring music and iconic choreography from BTS, a limited-edition award for International Dance Day, and the new "Get into a Groove with Dance" workout Collection.

Apple is going to celebrate dance on Fitness+ all week long from April 25, including a first-of-its-kind Artist Spotlight Dance workout set to the music of BTS. There's also going to be a limited-edition dance workout award on International Dance Day and a new collection of dance workouts.

Apple Fitness+ requires one of Apple's Best Apple Watches from the Series 3 onwards, as well as a subscription that costs $9.99, or $79.99 a year. Fitness+ is also included in the Apple One Premier Plan.