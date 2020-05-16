What you need to know
- Apple has three new watch faces for watchOS 6.
- They are all rainbow-themed in celebration of Pride.
- The new faces were spotted in the latest watchOS 6 developer beta.
Apple has added three new rainbow watch faces to watchOS 6 in time for upcoming Pride celebrations.
As reported by 9to5Mac:
In this week's release of watchOS 6.2.5 developer beta 5, Apple has snuck in a couple new watch faces — just in time for the worldwide (at home) Pride celebrations of the year.
The new watch faces come in the form of customization options for the existing Pride Digital, Pride Analog, and Gradient faces. There are new 2020 modes for the Pride faces, which feature a more pastel color palette than previous years, and a brand new rainbow option for the Gradient spectrum.
As the report notes, Apple first announced Pride faces for its watchOS at WWDC in 2018 and added new faces last year. The new designs are similar to previous years, although "slightly less vibrant" and bright. One new face which is really striking is the Gradient option, which features rainbow colors that change as you go around the dial (pictured).
As 9to5 notes, the faces are so new that settings for the faces are missing from the Watch app on iPhone. They state, however, that we can expect this to be updated in the upcoming iOS 13.5 release.
