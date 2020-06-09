What you need to know
- Apple plans to announce the switch to ARM-based Macs at WWDC.
- That's according to the latest report from Bloomberg.
- It would signal the break from using Intel chips in Apple's Mac lineup.
Apple may be planning to announce its switch to ARM-based Macs as early as WWDC, according to the latest report.
From Bloomberg:
Apple Inc. is preparing to announce a shift to its own main processors in Mac computers, replacing chips from Intel Corp., as early as this month at its annual developer conference, according to people familiar with the plans.
The company is holding WWDC the week of June 22. Unveiling the initiative, codenamed Kalamata, at the event would give outside developers time to adjust before new Macs roll out in 2021, the people said. Since the hardware transition is still months away, the timing of the announcement could change, they added, while asking not to be identified discussing private plans.
The report suggests that the "timing of the announcement could change" because the actual hardware change is "months away". Apple has long been rumored to be planning a switch to ARM-based, Apple-designed chips in its Mac lineup, in the same way it uses A-series chips in its iPhone and iPad. One motivation for an earlier announcement is that ARM architecture is different from the current Intel base, and would require developers to re-optimize their software, hence why Apple is likely to announce the change long before the new hardware is made available to the public. It would mark the first time in the Mac's 36-year history that it would include Apple's own chip.
A recent report from Bloomberg suggested Apple plans to begin selling Macs with Apple-designed chips in 2021 and is reportedly working on three variants of its own processors, based on the A14 chip which will also feature in the iPhone 12.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Aberdeen, Scotland rolls out Apple Pay Express Transit to all First busses
Aberdeen beats some of the biggest cities on the planet to Apple Pay Express Transit. First busses throughout the city are online and ready to go.
Twitter now labeling all tweets linking 5G and coronavirus
Twitter is now labeling tweets proliferating 5G conspiracy theories about coronavirus.
Apple is no longer signing iOS 13.5, stopping jailbreakers from downgrading
The jailbreak world got a win when it was discovered that all devices running iOS 13.5 could be jailbroken. But you're now out of luck if you aren't already running that particular release.
Apple-themed Pride shirts you'll love to wear
Apple's iconic rainbow logo has often been associated with the LGBT+ movement. Show your support by wearing an Apple-themed Pride t-shirt, including the one we like the best.