What you need to know
- Apple has announced price changes to some of its overseas App Stores.
- Prices in Thailand will decrease due to foreign exchange rates, whilst Pakistan prices will increase for the same reason.
- Developers in Singapore will also need to provide their GST numbers to avoid a 7% goods and service tax.
Apple has announced changes to the pricing in some of its overseas App Stores due to foreign exchange rates.
In a post to its developer website it said:
When taxes or foreign exchange rates change, we sometimes need to update prices on the App Store. In the next few days, prices of apps on the App Store and in-app purchases (excluding auto-renewable subscriptions) will change in the following countries.
Thailand: Prices will decrease due to changes in foreign exchange rates. Pakistan: Prices will increase due to changes in foreign exchange rates. Additionally, on January 1, 2020, a 7% goods and services tax (GST) was introduced in Singapore. Developers based in Singapore who provide their GST number in App Store Connect will not have their proceeds affected. Otherwise, proceeds will be adjusted accordingly. Prices on the App Store won't change based on the introduction of this tax.
Once these changes go into effect, the Pricing and Availability section of My Apps will be updated. You can change the price of your apps and in-app purchases (including auto-renewable subscriptions) at any time in App Store Connect. For subscriptions, you have the option to preserve prices for existing subscribers.
Those changes will affect the prices of apps themselves, as well as in-app purchases, but not auto-renewable subscriptions.
You can view the full updated pricing list for the respective countries here.
