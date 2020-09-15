Apple just announced some new watch bands to go with the new Apple Watch Series 6. The new Solo Loop, Braided Solo Loop, and Leather Link bands are all here.

The aim of the new Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop is simple – a perfect fit without any clasps, overhang, or attachments. Apple says you'll get the best fit every time and you won't need to deal with bits of band hanging out and whatnot.

Apple has also given the Hermes bands a new look, with new double tour and single tour styles.