- Get in on some new bands, including a new Leather Link.
- The Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop are one continuous piece.
- They look gorgeous.
Apple just announced some new watch bands to go with the new Apple Watch Series 6. The new Solo Loop, Braided Solo Loop, and Leather Link bands are all here.
The aim of the new Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop is simple – a perfect fit without any clasps, overhang, or attachments. Apple says you'll get the best fit every time and you won't need to deal with bits of band hanging out and whatnot.
Apple has also given the Hermes bands a new look, with new double tour and single tour styles.
This is a breaking news story and we still don't yet know exactly what colors Apple will offer the new bands in or how much they'll cost. Keep it here for all the news and details when we have them!
