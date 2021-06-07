During its section on privacy in the WWDC21 keynote, Apple revealed an entirely new level of service for iCloud, iCloud+.

The new service brings new premium features to the paid levels of iCloud including iCloud Private Relay, Hide My Email, and expanded HomeKit Secure Video support. There will be no additional cost for those who are already paying for a higher tier of iCloud service.

The first feature, called Private Relay, is basically a VPN service built right into iCloud. Users who have it will have all of their internet traffic on Safari encrypted through two separate internet relays.

Private Relay is a new internet privacy service that's built right into iCloud, allowing users to connect to and browse the web in a more secure and private way. When browsing with Safari, Private Relay ensures all traffic leaving a user's device is encrypted, so no one between the user and the website they are visiting can access and read it, not even Apple or the user's network provider. All the user's requests are then sent through two separate internet relays. The first assigns the user an anonymous IP address that maps to their region but not their actual location. The second decrypts the web address they want to visit and forwards them to their destination. This separation of information protects the user's privacy because no single entity can identify both who a user is and which sites they visit.

Apple is also bringing its Hide My Email feature, which was originally part of Sign In With Apple, directly into Safari. Users will now be able to provide a randomized email address to a website rather than their personal email address and get mail forwarded to them. If they don't wish to receive emails from a sender anymore, they can delete the randomized email address that was created.