Apple's iCloud Plus plans now stretch to a whopping 12TB

If you've ever run out of iCloud storage space you're in for a good time following the news that Apple has started to offer two new storage plans at the very top of the lineup.

The move means that iCloud Plus options include new options for 6TB and 12TB of storage, giving people more space than ever for storing things like photos, videos, and files.

None of it is cheap, though. The 6TB plan will cost you $29.99 per month while that doubles to $59.99 per month for the range-topping 12TB option.

Store all the things

If you're wondering why Apple has enabled such large storage options, wonder no more. Apple's press release makes it pretty clear — it's all about those new iPhones.

"The new plans are a perfect complement to the powerful 48MP Main cameras on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro lineups that take photo and video capture on iPhone to the next level with super high-resolution photos and 4K videos," Apple says. "With iCloud+, users can keep large libraries of original, high-resolution photos and videos safe in iCloud and easily accessible across all of their devices and the web — all while keeping beautiful, optimized versions on their iPhone, automatically saving space."

Other iCloud Plus benefits include Private Relay for safer internet browsing as well as Hide My Email for signing up for services without handing over your real email address. HomeKit Secure Video and support for customer mail domains round things out.

The previous iCloud Plus plans remain, with 50GB, 200GB, and 2TB options available for $0.99, $2.99, and $9.99 per month, respectively.

As for those new iPhones, the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max all go on sale this coming Friday, September 22. They'll be joined by the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.