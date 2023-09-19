Apple's iCloud Plus plans now stretch to a whopping 12TB
Digital hoarders, rejoice.
If you've ever run out of iCloud storage space you're in for a good time following the news that Apple has started to offer two new storage plans at the very top of the lineup.
The move means that iCloud Plus options include new options for 6TB and 12TB of storage, giving people more space than ever for storing things like photos, videos, and files.
None of it is cheap, though. The 6TB plan will cost you $29.99 per month while that doubles to $59.99 per month for the range-topping 12TB option.
Store all the things
If you're wondering why Apple has enabled such large storage options, wonder no more. Apple's press release makes it pretty clear — it's all about those new iPhones.
"The new plans are a perfect complement to the powerful 48MP Main cameras on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro lineups that take photo and video capture on iPhone to the next level with super high-resolution photos and 4K videos," Apple says. "With iCloud+, users can keep large libraries of original, high-resolution photos and videos safe in iCloud and easily accessible across all of their devices and the web — all while keeping beautiful, optimized versions on their iPhone, automatically saving space."
Other iCloud Plus benefits include Private Relay for safer internet browsing as well as Hide My Email for signing up for services without handing over your real email address. HomeKit Secure Video and support for customer mail domains round things out.
The previous iCloud Plus plans remain, with 50GB, 200GB, and 2TB options available for $0.99, $2.99, and $9.99 per month, respectively.
As for those new iPhones, the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max all go on sale this coming Friday, September 22. They'll be joined by the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
-
Bla1zeCloud Storage not coming cheap these days!Reply
-