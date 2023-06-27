Apple's iCloud storage just got more expensive in these countries

Apple has increased the price of iCloud storage in a number of countries around the globe although pricing in the United States remains unchanged.

The fact that the prices have changed internationally, and only in some territories, might suggest that the hike is related to local currency exchange rates but the result is that people will now have to pay more for their iCloud storage.

This move comes as Apple gets ready to bring My Photo Stream to an end, removing a free photo storage option and pushing people towards iCloud Photos — a feature that is likely to require them to pay for more iCloud storage.

Going up

The price increases were first spotted by 9to5Mac and will impact the United Kingdom as well as a number of other countries. Of the ones that have been reported so far, iCloud storage now costs more in Poland, Romania, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Sweden, Tanzania, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates. It's possible that more countries are affected by these increases, however.

As an example of the increase, U.K. iCloud users previously paid as little as £0.79 for 50GB of storage. That's now been increased to £0.99. At the other end of the scale, a 2TB plan will now cost £8.99 per month, up from the previous £7.99. Apple's mid-tier 200GB option has also increased in price from £2.49 to £2.99 per month.

These prices relate to iCloud Plus, a subscription that gets users additional features including iCloud Private Relay and more.

The iCloud storage price increase doesn't appear to have impacted the Apple One subscription bundle, however.

