- Apple has launched a new promotion with the National Park Foundation.
- From August 23-29, Apple will make a donation to U.S. national parks.
- The donation will occur for Apple Pay purchases at an Apple Store, apple.com, and the Apple Store app.
Earlier today, Apple announced a new promotion with the National Park Foundation. With the new promotion, Apple has committed to making an unspecified donation to the nonprofit organization for all Apple Pay purchases made at an Apple Store, apple.com, and the Apple Store app from August 23-29.
We're celebrating our national parks with a donation for each Apple Pay purchase at an Apple Store, on apple.com, or through the Apple Store app in the U.S. from August 23-29.
The promotion, understandably, is limited to Apple Pay purchases made inside the United States. The company has also specified that it will be limited to the first 100,000 transactions and that purchases will need to be at least $10.
Purchase must be made on apple.com, through the Apple Store app, or at an Apple Store in the U.S. Limited to the first 100,000 transactions. Subject to $10 minimum purchase. Promotion ends August 29.
The promotion isn't the only thing going on in the month of August to celebrate national parks in the country. On August 28, the company will also launch another Apple Watch Activity Challenge.
Let's take a day to appreciate the beauty of national parks all over the world. On August 28, earn this award by recording a hike, walk, run, or wheelchair workout of a mile (1.6 km) or more with any app that adds workouts to Health.
If you'd like to double dip, buy an Apple Watch Series 6 or Apple Watch SE and then complete the Activity Challenge! National parks on national parks.
