Earlier today, Apple announced a new promotion with the National Park Foundation. With the new promotion, Apple has committed to making an unspecified donation to the nonprofit organization for all Apple Pay purchases made at an Apple Store, apple.com, and the Apple Store app from August 23-29.

We're celebrating our national parks with a donation for each Apple Pay purchase at an Apple Store, on apple.com, or through the Apple Store app in the U.S. from August 23-29.

The promotion, understandably, is limited to Apple Pay purchases made inside the United States. The company has also specified that it will be limited to the first 100,000 transactions and that purchases will need to be at least $10.