Today, Apple has sent emails announcing its latest Apple Pay promotion. The promo will save everyone $5 when placing an order for groceries through the Instacart app.

The promotion requires a purchase of at least $35 to get the $5 discount and will only apply to one order per account. You also have to use Apple Pay when making the purchase, but hopefully, that's obvious. The offer is also only available through the Instacart iOS app and the offer does not work with purchases of alcoholic products. The full terms of the offer are below:

"$5 discount is subject to availability and requires a $35 minimum order. Offer valid on one order made through Instacart of $35 or more, using Apple Pay. Offer valid through Instacart app only, not valid on orders made through other delivery apps. Service fee and taxes apply; offer cannot be applied to alcohol products."

Apple rolls out Apple Pay promotions like this quite frequently, so keep an eye out on your inbox to be notified of the next one. Apple has also continued to partner with merchants in order to offer higher Daily Cash to cardholders of Apple Card when they use Apple Pay to make the purchase.

If you'd like to make sure you have these emails for special offers from Apple turned on, grab your iPhone and go to Settings > Apple ID > Name, Phone Numbers, Email > Subscriptions.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.