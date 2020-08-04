Apple has today announced a major update to its 27-inch iMac and its 21-inch model.

In a press release Apple stated:

Apple today announced a major update to its 27-inch iMac. By far the most powerful and capable iMac ever, it features faster Intel processors up to 10 cores, double the memory capacity, next-generation AMD graphics, superfast SSDs across the line with four times the storage capacity, a new nano-texture glass option for an even more stunning Retina 5K display, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, higher fidelity speakers, and studio-quality mics. For the consumer using their iMac all day, every day, to the aspiring creative looking for inspiration, to the serious pro pushing the limits of their creativity, the new 27-inch iMac delivers the ultimate desktop experience that is now better in every way.

As noted, the new iMacs feature all-new 10th generation Intel processors, and next-gen AMD Graphics. An SSD is now standard in all iMac models and features upgrades for up to 8TB of storage. The new iMac also gets Apple's T2 security chip.

The 5K Retina display of the 27-inch iMac feature True Tone technology and a new nano-glass texture option like the Pro Display XDR.

Finally, the crummy 720p webcam is gone, and the FaceTime HD camera now shoots in 1080p resolution.

The 21.5-inch iMac has also been updated to ship with SSDs as standard.

The iMac Pro was also updated to include as standard Intel's 10-core Xeon processor:

iMac Pro now comes standard with a 10-core Intel Xeon processor. Designed for pro users who require workstation-class performance, iMac Pro features Xeon processors up to 18 cores, graphics performance up to 22 teraflops, up to 256GB quad-channel ECC memory, and a brilliant 27-inch Retina 5K display.

The new 27-inch iMac starts at $1,799 and is available to order today at Apple.com. Both the 21.5-inch iMac and the updated iMac Pro are also available to order from Apple.com, priced at $1,099 and $4,999 respectively. They will arrive in stores next week!

You can read the full press release here.