Apple announces October 18 'Unleashed' event with new MacBook Pros expected

Apple has just announced its next event, where the company is expected to unveil a new mini-LED MacBook Pro along with a new iteration of Apple silicon. October 18 is the big day!

Multiple rumors indicate Apple will add mini-LED display technology to the Mac for the first time after debuting the technology earlier this year in the M1 iPad Pro (2021). Not only that, but Apple will also reportedly bring a new squarer chassis, as well as the return of some "pro" ports like HDMI and an SD card slot. We are also hearing rumors of a return of MagSafe charging, and an end to Apple's very polarizing Touch Bar.

Under the hood, Apple is expected to debut a new Apple silicon chip colloquially dubbed the M1X.

From our previous reports:

A new report claims Apple's next MacBook Pro will feature a 10-core Apple silicon chip and support up to 64GB of RAM. From Bloomberg: ...Apple is planning two different chips, codenamed Jade C-Chop and Jade C-Die: both include eight high-performance cores and two energy-efficient cores for a total of 10, but will be offered in either 16 or 32 graphics core variations. The chips also include up to 64 gigabytes of memory versus a maximum of 16 on the M1. They'll have an improved Neural Engine, which processes machine-learning tasks and enable the addition of more Thunderbolt ports, which let users sync data and connect to external devices, than the two on the current M1 MacBook Pro.

The event was announced via Twitter, with Greg Joswiak sharing the typically-Apple teaser.

Unleashed! These next six days are going to speed by. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/0ops2bVPvl — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) October 12, 2021

Other rumors suggest we could see the arrival of a new Mac mini, although the main focus of the event is surely going to be the biggest upgrade to Apple's portable lineup in some time.

As for other announcements, it's likely we'll finally find out when macOS Monterey will be made available to everyone, while talk of refreshed AirPods just won't go away. Maybe new earbuds are in the offing just as everyone's going back to using wires!

Now, we wait!