What you need to know
- Apple today announced two new Pride Edition Apple Watch bands.
- The Pride Edition Sport Band is joined by the Nike Pride Edition Sport Band.
- Both are available today.
Apple has today announced not just one, but two new Pride Edition bands to support LGBTQ organizations.
Announced via a press release, the Pride Edition Sport Band is joined by the Nike Pride Edition Sport Band with both available to order from Apple's online store today. Apple says that they will also be available in brick and mortar Apple Stores in locations where they are open.
The Pride Edition Nike Sport Band and Pride Edition Sport Band both cost $49.
Through this effort, Apple and Nike are proud to support LGBTQ organizations doing vital advocacy and community-building worldwide, including GLSEN, PFLAG, The Trevor Project, Gender Spectrum, The National Center for Transgender Equality, and ILGA World, which brings together more than 1,500 member organizations in more than 150 countries and regions.
Apple also suggests that users might want to pair their new watch bands with the "new matching Pride Watch faces that are coming soon as a part of watchOS 6.2.5".
