Apple has just announced updates to its Mac Mini configurations alongside new iPad Pros and MacBook Air models.

In a press release Apple stated:

Whether they are using it as a desktop computer, a music, and movie storage hub for the family, or as a code compile server for Xcode, customers love Mac mini. The standard configurations of Mac mini now come with double the storage capacity. The $799 configuration now comes standard with 256GB, while the $1,099 configuration features 512GB of storage, and every Mac mini is made from 100 percent recycled aluminum.

Apple has also announced a brand new lineup of MacBook Air models and a new iPad Pro featuring a LiDAR Scanner and Trackpad support. From that release:

Cupertino, California — Apple today updated MacBook Air, the world's most loved notebook, with faster performance, the new Magic Keyboard, twice the storage and a new lower price of $999, and $899 for education.1 The new MacBook Air delivers up to two times faster CPU performance2 and up to 80 percent faster graphics performance,3 letting customers breeze through daily activities and play more games. Now starting with 256GB of storage, MacBook Air allows customers to store even more movies, photos and files. With its brilliant 13-inch Retina display for vivid images and sharp text, Touch ID for easy login and secure online purchases, spacious trackpad, and all-day battery life combined with the power of macOS Catalina, it's the best MacBook Air ever made.

Apple's new Mac Mini models retail at $799 for the 256GB model and $1,099 for the 512GB. All of them are made with 100 percent recycled aluminum.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.