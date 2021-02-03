A new report from JP Morgan reportedly suggests that Apple will release a new VR headset as early as Q1 of 2022.

From China Times:

JPMorgan Chase Securities Technology Industry Analyst Yang Weilun pointed out that Apple may release headset products equipped with Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) in the first quarter of 2022. Most of the components will be fourth in 2021. Shipments started in the first quarter, and seven major Taiwanese manufacturers including TSMC and Largan have entered the head-mounted device supply chain.

The report says that JP Morgan believes the design of Apple's VR headset "will be close to that of other brands", and that main specs will include six lenses, LiDAR, and a time-of-flight sensor. The report says this will enhance a user's experience "when playing AR and VR."

The report further notes this will be aimed at the top end of the market and will be more expensive than other VR headsets currently available. The bill of materials alone is estimated to exceed $500. (A 128GB iPhone 12 is estimated to cost $431) The report says many Apple suppliers include chipmaker TSMC are gearing up to help supply the device:

In the Taiwanese supply chain, Apple's new head-mounted device products have entered Apple's new head-mounted device products such as TSMC, which is responsible for application processors, Largan and Jin Guoguang for camera lenses, Yujingguang and Yangmingguang for VR lenses, Pegatron for assembly, and panel stickers. Combined GIS-KY.

The report says several suppliers are expected to greatly benefit from making the headset. However, Apple's rumored Glasses are "unlikely to come out in the next 12 to 18 months" due to "extremely difficult supply chain management and industrial design specifications."

This report reflects recent news from the ultra-reliable Mark Gurman at Bloomberg, who recently said Apple is working on a niche, pricey headset that could cost more than $900 and be launched as early as 2022.