WWDC has come and gone, and the tech world is now focused on what comes next. Of course, the back-to-school frenzy has already begun, especially at Apple, but a recent report has me looking toward 2023. That's right, the long-rumored, highly-anticipated AR/VR headset from Apple may launch as early as January. January seems soon...too soon

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suspects that the Apple headset may finally be launched in January 2023 of all times. Off the top of my head, I can't think of a product in Apple's history that got launched right at the beginning of a new year. Heck, in the tech world, January is typically a pretty slow news month in general — apart from CES. Apple wouldn't launch a new product without a lengthy showcase That's the first part of this new report that has my eyebrows raised. Especially since I can't imagine Apple would launch their headset, which is a brand new product category for the company, without showcasing all of its abilities in a lengthy showcase. If January 2023 truly is the launch date, then it might mean that Apple has a special event planned for January. That would be a first (at least in recent memory) and would certainly be a cool way to kick off the new year. Of course, the other option is that Apple just announces the product at its iPhone event alongside the iPhone 14, which is certainly possible, but I suppose they run the risk of out-shining the new best iPhone reveal at its own event. A game-changing headset?