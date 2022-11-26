Save 26% on this SteelSeries Apex 7 keyboard in Amazon’s Cyber Monday deal

This mechanical keyboard from SteelSeries is well worth a look if you’re playing games or just want a more tactile typing experience, and Amazon has dropped the price by over $40.

If you’ve spent time typing on one of Apple’s keyboards, you’ll know that while they’re perfectly functional, they can feel a little too thin to offer any real feedback.

It can often feel more like your fingers are drumming against the desk itself rather than a finely tuned keyboard, and while there are a whole host of mechanical keyboards out there (we’ve rounded up the best mechanical keyboards for Mac ), there’s something to be said for something a little bolder.

Step forward SteelSeries, then, with the Apex 7 keyboard seemingly an odd bedfellow for the Mac (it does have Windows glyphs), but with the Mac’s gaming reputation improving and an excellent typing experience, the Apex 7 might just be worth a look.

Better yet, Amazon has slashed the price of the keyboard by $42 off of the MSRP, bringing it down to $117.99.

This SteelSeries Apex 7 keyboard is a born winner

(opens in new tab) SteelSeries Apex 7 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard - was $159.99 , now $117.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) While it’s not wireless, this SteelSeries Apex 7 keyboard comes with Brown switches, which makes them tactile and quiet, while still offering a more comfortable typing experience than Apple’s own options. This deal matches the previous low price we’ve seen for it, and it even includes a small OLED display in the top-right.

While it’s sadly not wireless, the SteelSeries Apex 7 keyboard (opens in new tab) is guaranteed for 50 million keypresses, with a soft tactile feel thanks to the Brown switches. While Blue (Tactile and Clicky) and Red (Linear and Quiet) are available options, they’re both sold out at the time of writing.

There’s full RGB lighting throughout, as well as software to customize the color and pattern, and the included wrist rest attaches magnetically. The big talking point is the OLED Smart Display, though, with a small window that can show your currently-playing song, latest Discord message, or information about the game you’re playing.

User reviews for the Apex 7 keyboard (opens in new tab) are very positive, with an average rating of 4.7 stars out of 5. Many note the brightness of the display, with some even calling it the “best keyboard ever” – strong praise indeed.