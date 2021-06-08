A new report says that Apple's rumored VR headset could be launched next year.

In a note seen by iMore, supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that the device could debut in Q2 of 2022. Kuo says "we predict that Apple will launch an AR head-mounted display device in 2Q22", further stating the device will provide "an image-like penetration AR experience."

Multiple previous reports indicate Apple is expected to launch its own AR/VR headset in the future to compete with the best VR headsets on the market.

The report from Kuo echoes Mark Gurman at Bloomberg who claims Apple "has planned to launch the product" as early as 2022. Other reports have suggested that Apple's headset may be a mixed reality headset capable of both AR and VR entertainment.

A previous claimed that Apple's headset will be a "pricey" and "niche" device with two 8K displays, that report stated the headset could cost a whopping $3000. Previously we've also heard that Apple's VR headset may run on Apple silicon, with chips that beat the performance of the current M1 MacBook Pro.

In March Kuo reported that Apple's headset will feature eye-tracking. From our report: