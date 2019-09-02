Apple has announced the latest in a growing list of repair programs, this time relating to the Apple Watch Series 2 and Series 3. Some aluminum models may suffer from cracked screens, according to a new support document. Apple says that the issue only crops up "under very rare circumstances" with a crack beginning on one side of the screen and then working its way around it.

Those who have an affected Apple Watch can have their screen replaced without charge by visiting an Apple Store or an Apple Authorized Service Provider (AASP). Owners can also reach out to Apple for a mail-in repair if that is more convenient, too.

Apple outlines all of the affected models in its support document, but we can save you a click – all aluminum Apple Watch Series 2 and Series 3 wearables are eligible for a free screen repair, including the Nike+ variants. No other models are impacted by this issue, according to Apple. If you're unsure which Apple Watch you own, Apple has you covered.

The new screen replacement program covers all of the affected Apple Watches for three years from the first retail sale of the device, or one year from the start date of the program, whichever is longer. Again, no other models are eligible for free repair.

