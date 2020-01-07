On the same day that Sonos has publicly sued Google and accused Amazon of stealing its proprietary technology, Apple has begun to sell one of Sonos's speakers in its Apple Stores. Reported by 9to5Mac, Apple has begun to sell the Sonos One SL Wireless Speaker its its stores and on its website.

The Sonos One SL Wireless Speaker does not have any microphones built into it, so it lacks Google Assistant or Alexa voice control found in the more expensive Sonos One speaker. While Apple does not allow Siri to be built into any smart speakers besides its own HomePod, owners of the Sonos One SL can use Siri on their Apple device to request Apple Music to be played on the speaker. If you don't want to use Siri, you can also stream your music using AirPlay, as the speaker supports Apple's new AirPlay 2 technology.