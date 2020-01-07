What you need to know
- Apple has begun to sell the Sonos One SL Wireless Speaker online and in stores.
- The wireless speaker allows users to use Siri or Airplay to stream Apple Music.
- Sonos has just accused Google and Amazon of patent theft over its streaming technology.
On the same day that Sonos has publicly sued Google and accused Amazon of stealing its proprietary technology, Apple has begun to sell one of Sonos's speakers in its Apple Stores. Reported by 9to5Mac, Apple has begun to sell the Sonos One SL Wireless Speaker its its stores and on its website.
The Sonos One SL Wireless Speaker does not have any microphones built into it, so it lacks Google Assistant or Alexa voice control found in the more expensive Sonos One speaker. While Apple does not allow Siri to be built into any smart speakers besides its own HomePod, owners of the Sonos One SL can use Siri on their Apple device to request Apple Music to be played on the speaker. If you don't want to use Siri, you can also stream your music using AirPlay, as the speaker supports Apple's new AirPlay 2 technology.
"Sonos One SL Wireless speaker delivers rich, room-filling sound and the convenience of control via the Sonos app or AirPlay 2. Stream audio directly from your iPhone or iPad and ask Siri to play your favorite tracks from Apple Music. The compact design fits just about any space from a kitchen countertop to an office bookshelf. You can even put it in the bathroom thanks to its humidity resistance.
Pair with Sonos One or another Sonos One SL speaker in the same room for stereo separation and more detailed sound. Or easily connect with Sonos speakers in different rooms over Wi-Fi to create a home sound system that brings every room and every listener together."
You can order the Sonos One SL Wireless Speaker on Apple's website. Orders placed today will be available to pick up in an Apple Store in three days and orders shipped to the home in as little as two days.
The timing of the Sonos One SL availability at Apple is a precarious one, as the speaker company has just launched a lawsuit against Google and also accused Amazon of abusing its technology in order to grow their own smart speaker businesses.
