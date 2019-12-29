One of the most impressive features of the Apple Watch is the ability for the watch to detect signs of atrial fibrillation, a heart condition that many of us are unaware we have. Early detection of such a condition can help avoid more serious health issues down the road, and its a great addition to the many health-focused features of Apple Watch.

A doctor in New York, however, claims that the technology infringes on his patent. Reported by Bloomberg, Dr. Joseph Wiesel, a professor at the New York University School of Medicine, is suing Apple over the feature, which currently resides in the Apple Watch Series 4 and Series 5.

Wiesel is arguing that the technology in the Apple Watch infringes on his patent, which focuses on methods to detect an irregular heartbeat. As Bloomberg notes, the professor says that his invention pioneered the understanding of atrial fibrillation using a similar logic that Apple seems to be using in its own health device.