  • Apple has shared new Black Unity wallpapers for iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Apple today released new Black Unity wallpapers for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Part of a wider collection that includes a limited edition Apple Watch Series 6 as well as Sport Band, the wallpapers are available for download free of charge from the Apple website.

Users can access the new wallpapers by visiting the Apple Watch web page on Apple's website and then clicking or tapping "Find out more." All three wallpapers are then just a tab or click away.

Apple's Black Unity Collection is part of the company's celebration of Black History Month, with the new wallpapers also matching the Unity watch face that was recently made available.

Inspired by the colors of the Pan‑African flag, the Black Unity Collection celebrates a symbol that unites people across the African Diaspora. Apple supports organizations dedicated to advancing racial equity and justice.

