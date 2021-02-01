Apple today released new Black Unity wallpapers for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Part of a wider collection that includes a limited edition Apple Watch Series 6 as well as Sport Band, the wallpapers are available for download free of charge from the Apple website.

Users can access the new wallpapers by visiting the Apple Watch web page on Apple's website and then clicking or tapping "Find out more." All three wallpapers are then just a tab or click away.