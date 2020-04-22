It's about the perks Apple Card Monthly Installments Standard plan Apple iPhone Payments Through the Apple Card Monthly Installments plan, you have more flexibility when it comes to carriers. At any time, you can change carriers even if the phone isn't paid in full. You can also buy the device SIM-free. From $29.12/month at Apple Pros No interest

Ultimately, the choice between using the Apple Card iPhone Installation program or traditional Apple iPhone financing is flexibility. The former gives you the flexibility of not being tied to a carrier. Additionally, if you already have an Apple Card, there's no further credit check required. The more traditional option is like any other loan, which requires completing all payments before you can change carriers. It also requires a credit check like other loans.

Nearly the same

If you already have an Apple Card, your best choice is to buy your new phone with the card and take advantage of the installment plan option. With this selection, you also aren't tied to a carrier and can switch at any time. The more traditional Apple iPhone payment option limits you to one carrier for the life of the loan.

Regardless, the price is the same.

Apple Card Monthly Installments iPhone Payment Plans Cost Starting at $29.12/mo for iPhone 11 Starting at $29.12/mo for iPhone 11 Credit check No (unless you're new to Apple Card) Yes Interest Zero, same as cash Zero, same as cash Late fees charged No Yes Loan length Not a loan; 24 equal installments 24 months Upgrade time After 24 payments (unless paid off early) After 24 payments (unless paid off early) Bank Goldman Sachs Bank USA Citizens One Availability US only US only Minimum age 18 18 AppleCare+ Optional Optional Carrier Not locked to carrier at any time Locked to carrier Eligible for Apple Card 3% Daily Cash Yes Yes Devices you can buy with iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

Using Apple Card installments to pay for your phone means you are committing to paying 1/24 of your phone each month using your card. To do so, you must have enough spending ability in any given month to make the installment payment. The traditional payment plan shows up as a regular loan on your credit report. Each month, you make a payment, which brings down the total amount due. Neither program requires interest payments.

