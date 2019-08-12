What you need to know Apple Card customers will get 3% cash back through iPhone Upgrade Program.

Apple says Apple Card users get 3% back on "everything you buy from Apple."

Apple Card is slowly rolling out throughout the month.

Apple Card's Daily Cash feature is pretty easy to understand: Use Apple Card and you'll get Daily Cash—up to 3% on qualifying purchases. Now that Apple Card has rolled out to more users, we're starting to see just how far reaching that 3% offer goes, according to 9to5Mac. Apparently, when you use your Apple Card with Apple's iPhone Upgrade Program, you get the maximum 3% cash back even though the payments aren't technically billed through Apple. Here's how Apple explains what qualifies for 3% cash back:

Get 3% back on everything you buy from Apple, whether you buy it at an Apple Store, apple.com, the App Store, or iTunes. That includes games, in-app purchases, and services like your Apple Music subscription and iCloud storage plan.

That's great news for folks who take advantage of Apple's iPhone Upgrade Program, which gives consumers the opportunity to upgrade to the latest iPhone every year. When you participate in the iPhone Upgrade Program and you use Apple Card to make monthly payments, you'll get 3% cash back every time you make a payment. Apple currently goes through Citizens One Bank for its iPhone Upgrade Program, but there have been reports Apple Card could offer financing options in the future, further incentivizing Apple customers to apply for an Apple Card. Apple Card is still being offered in a limited capacity but is expected to roll out to more customers later this month.