When the iPhone 13 went live for preorders, everyone with an Apple Card was ready to get that sweet 3% Daily Cash on their purchase. However, a ton of users found that their transaction was declined (despite having the necessary available credit) and they had to scramble to use a different card to get their preorder in.

In order to make things right, Apple has announced that any iPhone 13 customer who attempted but failed to use their Apple Card for their preorder will still get the Daily Cash owed to them.

In an email to Apple Card users obtained by 9to5Mac, the company announced that it will apply a Balance Adjustment to the Wallet app for the Daily Cash they should have earned but did not when they preordered.

You successfully completed your iPhone pre-order with a payment method other than Apple Card. We understand that your initial purchase attempt with Apple Card was declined and you didn't earn 3% Daily Cash. We apologize for the inconvenience you experienced and want to make it up to you. We are providing you a credit for the Daily Cash on the initial payment of your iPhone 13. You'll see this appear as a Balance Adjustment in the Wallet app. This will also appear on your October monthly statement.

Apple also reminded customers that they can continue to earn 3% Daily Cash on their iPhone 13 payments if they are part of the iPhone Upgrade Program by making their Apple Card their payment method on their Citizens One loan.